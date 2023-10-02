Zacks Research Weighs in on Sonoco Products’ Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $54.35 on Monday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $53.04 and a 1 year high of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

