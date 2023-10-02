Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.78. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZION. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $34.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

