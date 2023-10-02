ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $309-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.48 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.99-1.00 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Get Our Latest Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.