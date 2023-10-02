ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.99-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.25 EPS.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,077,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,488,000 after buying an additional 3,493,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,294,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

