ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $309.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $311.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.99-$1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.30.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

