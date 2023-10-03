12,043 Shares in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,043 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after buying an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $11,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,248,507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,735,000 after buying an additional 963,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Archrock by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after buying an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 801,007 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Stock Down 2.8 %

AROC opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.72. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.78 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This is an increase from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archrock

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Archrock

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.