12,152 Shares in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter worth $68,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 578.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth $82,000. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

VIV opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.56.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.0273 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIV has been the topic of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $10.00 to $11.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Free Report)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

