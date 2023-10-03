12,383 Shares in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 73,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Wipro by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 124,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wipro by 2,000.1% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 430,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 409,586 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 51,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wipro by 28.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WIT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.30.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of WIT stock opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

