14,747 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orange by 1,033.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 3,121,497 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 87.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,427,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,285 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Orange by 1,692.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,014,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 958,143 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Orange by 8,528.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 943,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 932,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orange by 45.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,405,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437,482 shares in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

