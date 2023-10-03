18,941 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,552,000 after buying an additional 4,014,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,880,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,761,000 after buying an additional 1,626,753 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after buying an additional 4,848,026 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,366,000 after buying an additional 4,282,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

ACI stock opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

