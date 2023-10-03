193 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,037,000 after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,045,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,737,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd A. Adams sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.64, for a total transaction of $427,255.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.16 and a twelve month high of $170.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

