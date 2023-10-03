33,513 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 39.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 181,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $2,025,637.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 644,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,170,112.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,111,216 shares of company stock worth $220,483,704 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROIV shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.24. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,233.11% and a negative return on equity of 73.68%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 402.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

