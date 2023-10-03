60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Coverage Initiated at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.40 price objective on the stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SXTP opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $8.65.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19; Tafenoquine for fungal lung infections, tick-borne diseases, candidiasis, and other infectious and non-infectious diseases; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

