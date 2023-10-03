626 Financial LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

626 Financial LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.0% of 626 Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

