888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 888 from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Get 888 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 888

888 Price Performance

888 Company Profile

Shares of EIHDF stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. 888 has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

(Get Free Report)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.