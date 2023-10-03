888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 150

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 888 from GBX 105 ($1.27) to GBX 130 ($1.57) in a report on Monday, July 24th.
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
