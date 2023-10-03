ACT Wealth Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ACT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,651 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.