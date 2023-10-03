Adams Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,365 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,520,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,796 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

