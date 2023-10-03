AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,776 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $11,710,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 25,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 56,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,935,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 56.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 138,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 50,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 35,058 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $177.39. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

