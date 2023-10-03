Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Now Covered by Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

ADYYF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Adyen Trading Down 2.5 %

About Adyen

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $729.43 on Monday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $660.00 and a 1 year high of $1,886.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,439.58.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

