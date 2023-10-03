AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.63. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.19 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

