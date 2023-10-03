AE Wealth Management LLC Has $234,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 68.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,267 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

MUR opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.86%. The business had revenue of $814.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Murphy Oil

About Murphy Oil

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.