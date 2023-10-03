AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 1,028 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.47, for a total transaction of $169,075.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares in the company, valued at $93,518,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,315. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $162.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

