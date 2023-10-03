AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $274,310.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,030,481.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $274,310.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,276,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,191 shares of company stock valued at $13,335,279. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PINS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.