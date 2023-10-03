Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as low as C$0.88. Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 26,235 shares trading hands.

Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO)

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

