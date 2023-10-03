ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

AGESY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ageas SA/NV from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ageas SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.33.

ageas SA/NV Stock Performance

ageas SA/NV Cuts Dividend

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.1195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. It primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

