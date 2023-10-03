Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.4% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 49,595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

