Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $145.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

