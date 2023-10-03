AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $507.85

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $507.85 and traded as high as $510.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $510.00, with a volume of 47 shares traded.

AMEN Properties Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.85 and a 200-day moving average of $526.19.

AMEN Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

