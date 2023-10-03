American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AXP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.06.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $149.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $911,554,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American Express by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,869,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,133,106,000 after buying an additional 3,996,083 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $397,678,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

