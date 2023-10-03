ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.03

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.03 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.18). ANGLE shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18), with a volume of 712,257 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 16.47. The stock has a market cap of £39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -187.50 and a beta of 0.47.

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

