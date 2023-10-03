Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

ANTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.32) to GBX 1,270 ($15.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,340 ($16.20) to GBX 1,490 ($18.01) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.97) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,507.78 ($18.23).

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Cuts Dividend

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,402 ($16.95) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,489.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The company has a market capitalization of £13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,063.91, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,053.50 ($12.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,837.50 ($22.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,759.40%.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

