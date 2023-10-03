Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ANFGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,550 ($18.74) to GBX 1,350 ($16.32) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,140 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($15.35) to GBX 1,180 ($14.26) in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC started coverage on Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,083.83.
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
