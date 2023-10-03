Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lessened by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.