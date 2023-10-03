Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 14.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $58,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.39.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

