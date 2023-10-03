Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

