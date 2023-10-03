Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,563,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,137,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,283,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,369,000 after acquiring an additional 157,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $154.64 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $162.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.54 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 9,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $1,524,488.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,047.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

