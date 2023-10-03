Argus Begins Coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Argus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $91.76 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $50.44 and a 1-year high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market cap of $411.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 335.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $18,919,000. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $2,679,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

