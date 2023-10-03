AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £135 ($163.18) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £119.14 ($144.01).

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON AZN opened at £110 ($132.96) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £108.63 and a 200-day moving average price of £112.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of £170.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,421.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.17. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,499.21 ($114.82) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($149.79).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of GBX 71.80 ($0.87) per share. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,343.75%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

