ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ATI were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,970,000 after purchasing an additional 527,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,595,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ATI by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter worth about $50,336,000.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.28. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $47.92.

Insider Transactions at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. ATI had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $997,041. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on ATI from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

