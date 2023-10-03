Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 191 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.3% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Redburn Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $176.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $129.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,325,472.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,325,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,404,645 shares of company stock worth $54,699,728 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

