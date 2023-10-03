Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,663,198.62 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total value of $1,663,198.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $1,659,490.17.

On Monday, August 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $1,579,882.11.

On Monday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $1,519,393.17.

On Friday, August 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $1,630,976.31.

Atlassian Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $197.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $246.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

