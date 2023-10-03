Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $102.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.71 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

