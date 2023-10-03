Avion Wealth Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.8% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

