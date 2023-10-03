Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Azul in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.46. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

