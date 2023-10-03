Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays upgraded Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.90 to $18.30 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 target price on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on Azul
Institutional Trading of Azul
Azul Trading Down 6.3 %
Shares of Azul stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.46. Azul has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86.
Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Research analysts forecast that Azul will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Azul Company Profile
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azul
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.