BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAESY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Societe Generale downgraded BAE Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.30) to GBX 1,120 ($13.54) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.30) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.18) to GBX 1,140 ($13.78) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,142.00.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

BAESY opened at $49.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.95. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.66 and a 12 month high of $53.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BAE Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 0.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

