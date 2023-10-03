Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,775,925 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after buying an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

