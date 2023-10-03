Bank of America Lowers Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $128.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $148.00.

SUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $150.90.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of SUI opened at $115.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.71. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $113.77 and a 52 week high of $163.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day moving average of $130.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,652,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,455,000 after acquiring an additional 769,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

