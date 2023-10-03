Barclays Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRDO. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet lowered Credo Technology Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.55.

CRDO opened at $15.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.02.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,152,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,687,881.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,152,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,687,881.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $37,051.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 267,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 711,738 shares of company stock worth $11,678,762. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Credo Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,625,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,921,000 after buying an additional 161,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,322,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,087 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

