Barclays Boosts Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target to GBX 2,860

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 2,770 ($33.48) to GBX 2,860 ($34.57) in a research note published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.47) to GBX 3,170 ($38.32) in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,100 ($25.38) to GBX 2,200 ($26.59) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,915 ($35.24) to GBX 3,000 ($36.26) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Investec upgraded Relx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

RELX opened at $33.38 on Monday. Relx has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $32.54.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relx by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,308,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

