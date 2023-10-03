Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $335.39 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,871 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 5.8% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $335,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Redburn Partners lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $321.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

